BRS condemns Revanth comments on Golla-Kurumas

May 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the comments of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy made against the Golla-Kuruma communities while making a statement against Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Party MP (Rajya Sabha) Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and MLC Yegge Mallesham said here on Friday that Mr. Revanth Reddy had made the comments while taking the name of two communities with chauvinism and arrogance. They stated that Mr. Yadav had no criminal background nor he was involved in any cash-for-vote scam as was Mr. Revanth Reddy.

Demanding an unconditional apology from Mr. Revanth Reddy to the two communities living with self-esteem by continuing their community vocations in society for ages, they suggested that he has control on his tongue or else he would face serious consequences in public life. They also suggested that Mr. Reddy stop blackmailing his political rivals alleging that it had become a practice with him.