BRS condemns police for preventing women’s activists from visiting Lagacharla

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the police for preventing a delegation of women’s activists from visiting Lagacharla village of Dudyal mandal in Kodangal constituency.

Party leader T. Harish Rao said here on Tuesday that the delegation was going there to meet the tribal women and find out details about incidents that occurred in the village on November 12 and later the police atrocities on their families. He sought to know from the government whether praja palana meant preventing political parties, women’s organisations, human rights activists and journalists from visiting the village.

In a statement, CPI-ML (New Democracy) leader K. Goverdhan stated that activists of women’s organisations, including V. Sandhya, Prof. C. Padmaja Shaw, Jhansi, Sujaya, Anasuya, Jyothi, Sridevi, Geetha and others, were stopped by the police at Tunkimetla in Vikarabad district, when they were on their way to Lagacharla.

Terming the restrictions against women’s activists illegal and undemocratic, he said praja palana was not obstructing people from visiting a village where farmers, particularly tribal communities, were opposing land acquisition for a pharma cluster, for the last six months. He stated that an attack on the authorities had taken place when they went to the village to send across a message that it was inevitable to give up their lands.