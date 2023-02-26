BRS condemns Manish Sisodia’s arrest, terms it vengeance

February 26, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao condemned Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia’s arrest and termed it undemocratic and an indication of politics of conspiracy and vengeance being practised by the BJP government at the Centre.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the Centre was misusing the enforcement and investigating agencies to harass and victimise the leaders of opposition parties, particularly those questioning its (BJP’s/Centre’s) policies. The arrest of Mr. Sisodia was part of BJP’s conspiracy to weaken the parties that were ruling States in which it (BJP) was unable to come to power even in undemocratic ways, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said that the ‘conspiracies’ of BJP against the opposition parties in the country were against all democratic norms and arrests such as that of Mr. Sisodia were examples of height of its (BJP’s) politics of victimisation. Unable to withstand the defeat in Delhi Mayor elections and snubbing by the Supreme Court, the BJP government at the Centre had resorted to his arrest, he added.

Terming such “spineless politics” as a sign of BJP’s weakening, the BRS leader said that the Centre was targeting leaders of only those parties that were not toeing its line and questioning its incompetent policies harming the country. At the same time, the BJP was portraying even the most corrupt of leaders in its ranks as examples of righteousness.

Stating that people of the country were watching the BJP’s “immoral and wicked politics”, Mr. Rama Rao said that people are waiting for an opportunity to rebut the party. “They are aware how the BJP had dislodged opposition-led governments in nine States undemocratically”. He warned the BJP leaders of facing similar consequences once it was thrown out of power.

Referring to Telangana, he said that BJP’s plans to horse-trade legislators in the State were exposed even before it could destabilise the BRS government.

In a separate statement, Finance Minister Harish Rao condemned the arrest.