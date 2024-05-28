BRS condemns lathi-charge on farmers at Adilabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the lathi-charge on farmers who went to purchase cotton seed in Adilabad on Tuesday and asked whether it is the change that has been brought by the Congress party in Telangana.

In separate statements, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior leaders S. Niranjan Reddy and T. Harish Rao said it was inhuman to resort to lathi-charge on farmers who had come to buy cotton seed in the wake of forecast of early rains this season. Not only the seed of regular crops, but the farmers were being made to struggle even for green manure seed.

While the farming community was finding it difficult to source seed ahead of the Kharif season, the ministers were busy in election campaign in other States. They demanded that the government tender an apology to farmers for forcing them to stand in queues to get seed and fertilizer as it had been the practice till 2014, for its inability to provide ample inputs in time and for lathi-charge at Adilabad.

The BRS leaders alleged that the negligence and incompetence of the Congress Government was resulting in artificial scarcity of inputs in the market.

The farming community was at the receiving end due to untimely rains, gales and thunderstorms leading to the death of several farmers. Instead of focusing on making available seed and other inputs in required quantities, the ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were busy campaigning for party candidates in the North including Raebareli from where Rahul Gandhi was contesting, they said.