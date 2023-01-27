BRS condemns Governor’s comments on State Govt.

January 27, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the remarks and comments made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against the Telangana Government during the Republic Day celebrations at Hyderabad and Puducherry on Thursday.

Instead of acting as an inter-link between the State and Central Governments the Governor was bringing disrepute to the institution with regular tongue-lashing at the State Government and turning a blind eye to the development and welfare schemes being implemented, BRS MLC T. Bhanu Prasad Rao said here on Friday.

He sought to know from the Governor whether construction of new Parliament complex was not a sign of development. Similar was the attempt made by the State Government by constructing the new Secretariat building. Stating that coming as Governor to a State like Telangana was her good fortune, he suggested the former to visit the BJP-ruled States in the country to compare the development achieved by Telangana.

Stating that he had not received any invite for the At Home event held in Raj Bhavan, Mr. Bhanu Prasad Rao wondered whether it had become the BJP office as all the leaders of BJP were present there. Suggesting a debate among the political parties on the system of Governors, he alleged that some Governors in the country had become unconstitutional forces despite holding a constitutunal post.

He suggested that the Telangana Governor contest and win in a direct election in case she was interested in serving people through politics and not to turn the Raj Bhavan into a BJP office.