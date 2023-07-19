BRS condemns foul language used by Revanth against KCR, others

July 19, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader in-charge of party programmes in Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan has condemned the foul and unparliamentary language used by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A. Revanth Reddy against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and several communities in the State during a press conference on Monday.

In an open letter addressed to Congress leaders Mallikharjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday, Mr. Sravan alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy had stooped to new low by using highly objectionable language against Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who led the movement for statehood to Telangana and leading the State on the path of enviable progress as also against several social groups and communities.

He sought to know whether the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had given special license to Mr. Revanth Reddy to use filthy language, threaten and insult his political opponents as also other sections without any rhyme or reason. He demanded that the Congress leadership take action against Mr. Revanth Reddy for his tongue-lashing against his political opponents and all those who speak against him.

Mr. Sravan pointed out that Mr. Rahul Gandhi had lost his membership in Parliament for making some objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and similar action be taken against Mr. Revanth Reddy. He also requested the State and National Human Rights Commissions as also State Backward Classes’ Commission to lodge a criminal complaint against Mr. Revanth Reddy.