ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana | BRS releases booklet titled “Congress 420 assurances”

January 03, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Cover page of the the booklet titled “Congress 420 assurances”, released by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) released a booklet titled “Congress 420 assurances” on the “fraudulent assurances of Congress” on Wednesday.

The Congress made impractical promises only to win elections, according to a press release from BRS, which added that they released the booklet to remind Congress of the delay in its implementation.

It added that though Congress gave hundreds of promises through its manifesto and declarations, the party leaders after coming to power are talking only about six guarantees. All of the 420 assurances were compiled in the booklet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US