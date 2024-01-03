GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana | BRS releases booklet titled “Congress 420 assurances”

January 03, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Cover page of the the booklet titled “Congress 420 assurances”, released by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) released a booklet titled “Congress 420 assurances” on the “fraudulent assurances of Congress” on Wednesday.

The Congress made impractical promises only to win elections, according to a press release from BRS, which added that they released the booklet to remind Congress of the delay in its implementation.

It added that though Congress gave hundreds of promises through its manifesto and declarations, the party leaders after coming to power are talking only about six guarantees. All of the 420 assurances were compiled in the booklet.

