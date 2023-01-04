ADVERTISEMENT

BRS coming to power is a necessity for qualitative change: MP

January 04, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) coming to power is a historical necessity for qualitative change in the country.

“The wealth of the country should reach the public and for that, BRS must come to power at the Centre. Several leaders from various parties in the country are expressing their willingness to join the BRS,” said Mr. Lingaiah Yadav while speaking to reporters here along with former MLC P. Ravinder at TRSLP office on Wednesday.

Stating that the Kanti Velugu programme was very useful and brought light to the lives of several people, the Rajya Sabha member said that 55 lakh people would benefit under the scheme in the second phase and 1.45 crore people got tested in the first phase of the programme.

Accusing State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar of not doing anything for Telangana, he said that the BJP leader has been charging the ruling party unnecessarily.

