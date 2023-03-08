BRS comes down heavily against Centre after ED summons Kavitha

March 08, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including MLC K. Kavitha, came down heavily against the Centre for issuing notices to her by Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing that it was nothing but politically motivated.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill has been long-pending; our only demand is to table it in parliament to give women their due share of political participation. Bharath Jagruthi, along with Opposition parties and women’s organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar, for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill. In light of these events, I have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9 in New Delhi,” said Ms. Kavitha in a statement in Hyderabad on March 8 soon after receiving notices from the agency.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the Dharna and prefixed appointments, I’ll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it. I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us.

“Under the leadership of KCR, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India. Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people,” she said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in a release, said, “Lalu ji is suffering from kidney problem he came back after seven months of treatment. Why are you so inhuman Prime Minister Modi? Lalu ji was questioned for five hours. Today KCR’s daughter was also summoned. Modi ji, if you have so much hatred then your agencies should summon dead bodies also. Interrogate dead bodies also now.”

ALSO READ | CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land-for-job case

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy termed the notices a misuse of power by the BJP and trying to intimidate the BRS at Telangana and AAP at Delhi. “Going to jail is nothing new to us and we went several times during the agitation. It was not possible to BJP to intimidate us. We will fight back,” said Mr. Jagdish Reddy while speaking to reporters at Nalgonda.

Andole MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran said that the notices were issued to target the Telangana Government but people will teach a lesson to BJP in the coming elections.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy termed the notices as political vendetta. He wondered why the agencies like ED, IT and CBI did not investigate on issues related to business magnet Adani, who collapsed the Indian economy.

Endowments and Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy said that Centre has issued notices to Ms. Kavitha unable to face Mr. Chandrashekar Rao.