BRS claims not all crop loan below ₹1 lakh were waived

The Congress Government in Telangana has been making tall claims by releasing just ₹6,100 crore to the crop loan waiver scheme, which is only 20% of the total outstanding dues of crops loans covering 30% of the total eligible farmers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders said.

Their claim that the previous government did nothing for farmers would put even Joseph Goebbels to shame, party legislators K.P. Vivekanand, Kova Laxmi, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others said at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues have been on a publicity blitzkrieg for the last four-five days as if they had done something new, the BRS leaders said.

To put the record straight, the BRS leaders explained that the previous BRS Government had written off about ₹17,000 crore in the first phase of loan waiver announced in 2014 and benefited 35 lakh farmers. In the second phase announced in 2018, their government had paid ₹12,000 crore out of ₹19,000 crore to banks to write off outstanding crop loans of farmers.

They had kept even the remaining ₹7,000 crore ready before the State Assembly polls-2024 but the Congress party had complained to the Election Commission and denied the farmers getting the benefit nine months back. After coming to power, the Congress Government had used the amount to clear the bills of contractors close to their party.

Over all, the previous BRS Government had credited ₹1 lakh crore into the accounts of farmers in the form of ₹70,000 crore as Rythu Bandhu benefit and ₹30,000 crore as loan waiver, they stated. Another ₹7,000 crore was paid to 1.2 lakh farmers families as Rythu Bima claims settlement after the death of landholding farmers, irrespective of the cause of their death.

The BRS leaders sought to know how did the outstanding loans below ₹1 lakh a farmer come down to just ₹6,000 crore from ₹19,000 crore after the Congress had come to power. They alleged that the government was limiting the loan waiver benefit in the name of guidelines. The Congress party was celebrating the loan waiver at the Rythu Vedika buildings constructed by the previous government, they noted.

They stated that the government was yet to pay ₹12,000 crore to farmers under Rythu Bharosa. Citing an example of how the loan waiver had become a farce, they said in Bowrampet primary agriculture society in Qutbullapur constituency, about 500 out of 600 farmers had outstanding dues below ₹1 lakh. However, the loan waiver benefit was given only to 11 farmers. Similar was the position in Dulapally society.