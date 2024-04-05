BRS chief KCR visits farmers in Karimnagar, vows to stand by them

April 05, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Aggrieved farmers of Maqdumpur village in Karimnagar Mandal poured out their woes before the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who visited their village on Friday afternoon to listen to their grievances and instill confidence in them.

A paddy farmer rued that his entire crop on six acres had gone dry due to lack of water for irrigation amid high temperatures.

The check dam across a local stream was brimming with water in the last summer season and it proved a boon for us, he recalled, deploring that he had dug a borewell recently to salvage his paddy crop, but it failed, aggravating his financial woes.

Mr. Rao, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, asserted that BRS will stand by the farmers in these difficult times. Be courageous to fight against adversity and the BRS is with you, he told the aggrieved farmers.

The BRS president is scheduled to visit agricultural fields of some of the distraught farmers in Boinpally mandal, examine the water level in the Mid-Manair Dam (MMD), and address a press conference in Sircilla of Rajanna Sircilla district late on Friday afternoon.

