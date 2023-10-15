BRS Chief KCR releases the party’s manifesto for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

October 15, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

Life insurance cover of ₹5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line (BPL) families on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented to farmers, superfine rice supply through the public distribution system to all ration card holders under Telangana Annapurna, monthly honorarium of ₹3,000 per eligible woman under Saubhagya Laxmi scheme are some of the promises rolled out in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) manifesto announced on Sunday.

Disclosing the features of the party’s manifesto after giving B-Forms and cheques of ₹40 lakh each for poll expenditure as the party funding to 51 candidates in Telangana Bhavan, the head office of BRS, the party’s president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced increase in the Aasara pension amount to old-aged, single women, differently-abled and others. It would be increased from ₹2,016 per month to ₹5,000 in a phased manner and to the physically challenged from ₹3,016 to ₹6,000.

The amount, however, would be increased to ₹3,000 per month from April next and it would be increased by ₹500 per year from the next year onwards to old-aged, single women and others who are getting ₹2,016 per month now. Similarly, the differently-abled persons would get ₹5,000 per month from April next from the present ₹3,016 and it would be increased by ₹300 from next year onward till it reached ₹6,000 per month.

On the same lines, the benefit under the flagship scheme of Rythu Bandhu would be increased to ₹16,000 per acre per year from the existing ₹10,000. It would be increased to ₹12,000 from the next Kharif season and another ₹1,000 each would be increased from the next year onwards, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao explained that they were promising such phased increase so that there were no problems in the implementation.

Announcing more to BPL families, the BRS chief said domestic gas cylinders would be supplied to them at ₹400 and the accredited journalists too would get it. Under Aarogya Sri health scheme, the treatment cover would be enhanced to ₹15 lakh including accredited journalists. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that both the double-bedroom housing and Gruhalaxmi schemes would be continued along with allotment of house sites to the poor.

In a bid to attract the unreserved communities (upper castes), Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said one residential school each would be opened in all the 119 constituencies for them. For employees, he announced constitution of a committee to examine the possibilities of implementing old pension scheme. For those holding assigned lands, the BRS manifesto has assured to provide complete rights over lands so that they could dispose it in times of need.