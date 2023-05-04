HamberMenu
BRS central office opened in Delhi

Four storeyed structure has been built on a 1500 sq yd plot in Vasant Vihar in New Delhi

May 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the inauguration of the party office BRS Bhawan in Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi, on Thursday.

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the inauguration of the party office BRS Bhawan in Vasant Vihar, in New Delhi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: -

Bharat Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the central office of the party at Vasant Vihar in Delhi on Thursday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao left for Delhi in the morning and returned to city by evening. Ministers, MPs and MLAs of the party were present. The building came up on a 1,500 sq yds plot and has a 20,000 sq ft plinth area. It has four floors with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s chambers and a conference hall occupying the first floor. The building has 20 rooms, including two suites for the president and working president, on the second and third floors.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the national flag and participated in the religious rituals before cutting the ribbon at the entrance to mark the inauguration at 1.05 p.m. He then signed papers of assuming office in his chambers.

A festive atmosphere prevailed near the office with a holy fire and chanting of mantras by priests. Posters and banners were displayed all along the road from Vasant Vihar metro railway station. Party leaders and workers waited anxiously for Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s arrival since the morning. The police of Delhi and Telangana made security arrangements.

