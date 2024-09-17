BRS celebrates ‘National Integration Day’, suggests Telangana CM to focus on keeping pre-poll promises rather than targeting rivals

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has suggested Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to fulfil all his pre-poll promises made to people, if he is capable enough, instead of making meaningless comments, using filthy language against political opponents and focusing on pleasing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag and cleansing the ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue on the premises of BRS headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday he said they had been celebrating September 17 as the National Integration Day as it was on the same day in 1948 the princely State of Hyderabad was integrated with the Indian Union. However, some parties were misleading people on the importance of the day.

Instead of biding time on targeting the opposition parties and please the Congress party’s high command, the Congress Government could as well focus on enhanced Rythu Bharosa of ₹15,000 per acre as only 14 days time was left for the completion of Kharif season, ₹2,500 per month assistance to women, ₹4,000 per month social security pension including to the parents of government employees and filling two lakh vacancies by December this year, as promised.

He reasoned that Mr. Reddy had got the Rajiv Gandhi statue installed in a hurry to appease Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as he had termed them as ‘bali devatha’ and ‘mudda pappu’ (goddess seeking sacrifice and a dumb) in the past when Mr. Reddy was with Telugu Desam Party. By installing the Rajiv Gandhi status in the place earmarked for Telangana Thalli status, he not only insulted Telangana but also hurt the self-respect of the people.

The BRS leader reiterated that they would shift the Rajiv Gandhi statue to Gandhi Bhavan and install a Telangana Thalli statue in front of the Secretariat building as soon as they come back to power. He demanded that the government clear bills for completed works in gram panchayats before elections as sarpanches and panchayat secretaries were worried about the money they spent on works by borrowing it.

Party leaders C. Malla Reddy, S. Madhusudana Chary, Palla Rajeshwara Reddy, K. Venkatesh Yadav, G. Jagadish Reddy, Maloth Kavitha, Dr. Methuku Anand, Dasoju Sravan and others participated in the national integration day and cleansing of Telangana Thalli statue as part of the party’s protest call against the installation of Rajiv Gandhi statue.