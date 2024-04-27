BRS celebrates foundation day in party offices across State

April 27, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated its foundation day across the State on Saturday with the leaders unfurling party flag in the party offices. It was on April 27 in 2001 Telangana Rashtra Samithi, renamed as BRS in October 2022, was launched with the sole objective of fighting for Statehood to Telangana.

In Telangana Bhavan here, the party headquarters, working president K.T. Rama Rao unfurled the party flag with party leaders Md. Mahamood Ali, Satyavathi Rathod, Kaleru Venkatesh Yadav, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Errolla Srinivas, M. Srinivas Reddy and others participating in the celebration. They also paid floral tributes to the ‘Telangana Thalli’ statue on the premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said the Statehood movement was a model in the country as it was run with a non-violent, democratic and parliamentary approach with the participation and cooperation of all sections of Telangana society, at a time when the region was being discriminated on all fronts.

After getting the support of people in two successive Assembly elections it was rechristened as BRS with an intention to spread beyond Telangana and the effort had received a positive response in Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka and other States. But the defeat in the recent elections had put brakes on the progress.

In a message greeting party ranks and supporters, party founder and president K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the party had played a key role in rebuilding Telangana, which had suffered under the regimes headed by persons from other regions for decades as part of combined Andhra Pradesh, after achieving Statehood with the sacrifices of several sections.

Stating that the party had faced many turbulent times in its journey of 23 years, he said it was the strong support base that had kept the party intact. He asked the party ranks and leaders to rededicate themselves to fight for people’s aspirations.

At Siddipet, senior leader T. Harish Rao, at Karimnagar MLA G. Kamalakar, at Khammam MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, at Nalgonda R. Ravindra Naik unfurled the party flag as part the celebrations. Speaking at Siddipet, Mr. Harish Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was planning to reorganise the districts again and remove several districts along with Siddipet and urged people to teach a lesson to the Congress in Lok Sabha elections.