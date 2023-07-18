BRS can’t change Congress president like it did with BJP: Mallu Ravi

July 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress vice president, Mallu Ravi said the abusive politics in Telangana were started by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who hurled abuses at the Congress and other opposition leaders during the Telangana agitation and continued after he became the Chief Minister.

It was laughable that the BRS that now questioning such language being used by other political parties, he said in response to BRS leader Dasoju Sravan writing to AICC against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Ravi said the Chief Minister used highly objectionable language against Union Minister, G. Kishan Reddy also.

He said by writing to the AICC against anyone, the BRS can’t expect a change in leadership. The BRS succeeded in bringing G. Kishan Reddy as BJP chief for their convenience after targeting previous president Bandi Sanjay He said Mr. Sravan perhaps continues to believe that he was still in Congress and writing to the AICC.

At a separate press conference, TPCC spokesperson Ayodhya Reddy reminded how Mr. Sravan used to abuse KCR and KTR day in and day out when he was in Congress. Now he had shifted the party and was using the same tone and tenor to criticise the Congress. He also played videos of Mr. Sravan criticising KCR and KTR in objectionable language.

