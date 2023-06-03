‘BRS can’t celebrate farmers’ day after scrapping subsidies’

June 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress ridiculed the government over celebrating ‘Farmers’ Day’ and said it had denied all the subsidies and schemes introduced by the previous Congress government, leaving the farming community in a lurch.

In response to the Government’s ‘Farmer’s Day’ celebrations, former Minister G. Chinna Reddy and State Kisan Congress president Anvesh Reddy questioned the moral right to celebrate farmers’ day while denying them subsidies and schemes. They said Rythu Bandhu could not be a replacement for the subsidies and support the farmers needed at every level, and during natural calamities when they lost everything.

Mr. Anvesh Reddy said that farmers had not got support price or paddy had not been lifted for days together exposing the produce to rains. What the earlier governments gave to farmers in the form of subsidies and various schemes was much more than what the BRS government gave through Rythu Bandhu, he said.

Congress leaders demanded that the government release a white paper on water released for irrigation. He said the BRS had promised to provide water to one lakh acres in each constituency but not a single additional acre was given water facility in the last nine years. They said the Congress government had provided water facilities to 90 lakh acres almost 10 years ago but this government could not complete even 40% of the works under Palamuru Ranga Reddy project.

They said it was Congress that provided free power and challenged the government to show at least one village where three-phase power was given for agriculture. The BRS spoke big on making Telangana the seed bowl and no one spoke about it now. The government was not even providing subsidy on seeds, leave alone making Telangana the seed bowl.

Mr. Anvesh Reddy alleged that even after three months of the Chief Minister announcing financial support for the losses suffered by the farmers due to unseasonal rains not even a single rupee was released.

