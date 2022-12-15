‘BRS cannot suppress Congress morale stealing its strategies and data’

December 15, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress senior leader Mallu Ravi has alleged that the reason behind the police raid on the party war room was to steal the data and the strategies of the party for the next elections as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is very worried over losing badly.

“The CM may be happy stealing the information from us and the strategies created to defeat the BRS. But the fact that KCR has realised that he is losing the next elections and that itself is a good sign,” he said at a press conference here. He was speaking along with Khairatabad district president C. Rohin Reddy and Youth Congress leader Anil Yadav among others.

Mr. Ravi also argued that the police raid galvanised the party cadre who spontaneously held protests across the State and this shows that the party’s morale cannot be suppressed by police threats or undemocratic practices. The media attention on the issue also showed how people were getting fed up with the undemocratic practices of the Chief Minister, he claimed.

He questioned the ‘overenthusiasm’ of the police and said no such raids were conducted when the Congress gave numerous complaints on social media postings by the BJP and the TRS against it. Police should work as per the Constitution and not as a private army of the Chief Minister, he said.