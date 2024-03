March 11, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday handed over the B-Form to N. Naveen Kumar Reddy, the party candidate for Mahabubnagar Local Authorities Constituency by-election. Mr. Reddy will submit his nomination papers on Monday. Party leaders from combined Mahabubnagar district V.Srinivas Goud, B.Krishnamohan Reddy and Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy accompanied Mr. Naveen Kumar Reddy.

