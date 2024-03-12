GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS, BSP urge govt. to hold TET before DSC to help 7.5 lakh qualified youth

March 12, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

Former Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao has requested the State government to conduct Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) before conducting the teachers recruitment through the Departmental Selection Committee (DSC).

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, he pointed out that about 7 lakh D.Ed and B.Ed qualified candidates were unable to apply for DSC due to non-conduct of TET after September last year. In addition, another 50,000 plus students had passed D.Ed and B.Ed courses in December last and they too were not eligible to apply for DSC as they too were yet to clear TET.

The previous BRS government had conducted TET in September last but the Congress government did not conduct one to benefit over 7.5 lakh qualified candidates who have the opportunity to apply for DSC if they clear TET. He appealed to the government to conduct TET before DSC, keeping in view the aspirations of over 7.5 lakh candidates.

Indefinite fast

Meanwhile, State president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) R.S. Praveen Kumar has expressed solidarity with unemployed youth leader Ashok who has been on an indefinite fast for the last three days in his Chaitanyapuri residence with the police allegedly enforcing his house arrest.

In a statement, the BSP leader alleged that it was due to the negligence of the Chief Minister over 3,000 posts in the residential educational institutions remained vacant as the Congress government did not offer the “relinquish” option to those selected for more than one category of posts. He also demanded that the government withdraw GO No.46 causing injustice to Group-I, II and III posts aspirants.

Further, he demanded that the government conduct DSC only after holding TET. He cautioned the government that BSP would launch Statewide protests if it failed to address problems of the unemployed youth.

