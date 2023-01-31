BRS boycotts President’s address to Parliament

January 31, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday boycotted the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament on the grounds that it wanted to highlight the failures of the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre and had nothing against the President as an institution or as an individual.

The party boycotted the proceedings on the first day of the budget session along with Aam Aadmi Party (APP) as decided at the January 29 meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party chaired by party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. It was decided at the meeting to oppose the anti-people policies of the Centre in Parliament and have a joint strategy with the parties that would take a similar decision.

At a meeting called by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Parlhad Joshi on Monday, BRS floor leaders K. Keshava Rao (Rajya Sabha) and Nama Nageswara Rao (Lok Sabha) said the Governments of Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and a few others were facing problems with the Governor’s s system and there was a need for discussion on the federal structure of the country.

They also stated that the meeting that they would question the Centre on people’s problems/issues and demand a discussion on the style of functioning of Governors across the country.

Speaking to mediapersons at Vijay Chowk outside Parliament on Tuesday, Mr. Keshava Rao said: “BRS and AAP have decided to boycott the President’s address to Parliament. We are not against the President but only want to highlight through democratic protest the governance failures of the NDA Government”.

He elaborated that the BRS would protest the anti-people policies in a democratic manner and highlight the Centre’s anti-people decisions as also the Adani Group issue including the demand for constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the matter and misuse of the Governor system by it. The party would oppose the Centre’s decision both inside and outside Parliament.