BRS boycotts Parliament for 5th day in a row demanding JPC on Adani issue

March 17, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs boycotted the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the fifth day in a row on Friday and participated in a protest staged by Opposition parties led by the Congress demanding an inquiry into the Adani Group scam by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Led by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, the BRS MPs along with those from DMK and others protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament. They held placards with slogans demanding a JPC probe into the “Modani” issue following the “financial crimes committed by the Adani Group belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘friend’ Gautam Adani.

They alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was refusing to institute a JPC probe into the issue as it was with the Prime Minister’s support that Mr. Adani had resorted to such financial crimes. They also raised slogans seeking an end to harassment of leaders of the Opposition parties by enforcement and investigating agencies such as ED, CBI, and I-T.

From BRS, MPs K. Keshava Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao, K.R. Suresh Reddy, J. Santosh Kumar, V. Ravichandra, D. Damodar Rao, B.B. Patil, K. Prabhakar Reddy, B. Lingaiah Yadav, B. Venkatesh Nethakani and P. Ramulu participated in the protest led by Ms. Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and P. Chidambaram, among others.