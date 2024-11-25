BRS blames State govt. for Wankidi student’s death in NIMS, demands ₹ 50 lakh ex gratia

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has held the State government responsible for the death of a student of the tribal welfare residential school for girls at Wankidi in Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad district in NIMS Hospital, here on Monday.

In a statement, former minister T. Harish Rao stated that the girl had succumbed to health complications developed following food poisoning in the school. The girl was among 15 of her schoolmates who were hospitalised on November 1 following consumption of contaminated food. Initially on October 30, as many as 45 students were hospitalised due to food poisoning. As the condition of Shailaja had turned critical she was admitted to a private hospital at Mancherial on November 2 and was put on a ventilator. Later, she was shifted to NIMS Hospital here for better treatment. She succumbed after being treated on a ventilator for about three weeks here. He alleged that the government had also tried to hush up the student’s death by shifting the body to her native place in a hurry. He demanded that the government pay an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the girl’s family.

In another statement, BRS leader M. Rajiv Sagar said 42 students of residential schools and hostels had died in the State during the last 11 months due to food poisoning, snake, rat and dog bites and unhygienic conditions. He alleged that the delay in providing better treatment to Shailaja had cost her life.

Party leaders K. Kavitha, S. Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Dasoju Sravan and several others also blamed the State government for the girl’s death.

