BRS blames govt. for not getting MCI nod for admissions into eight medical colleges

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has blamed the State government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the Medical Council of India (MCI) denying permissions for admissions into eight government medical colleges in the State, infrastructure of which was constructed and created spending ₹300 crore each.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, BRS leaders Peddi Sudershan Reddy, Naradasu Laxman Rao, Errolla Srinivas and K. Vasudeva Reddy said it was the failure of the Congress government to get the MCI clearance. Lack of proper follow-up on getting the clearances was an insult to the State, they observed. They alleged that the functionaries of the government, including the Chief Minister, had visited Delhi several times for their political needs but had neglected the issue of getting clearances to the medical colleges. The focus of the Chief Minister had been only on encouraging defections from BRS to Congress and not on the students from poor families who aspired to be doctors with their admission into government medical colleges.

The BRS leaders also blamed Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar representing the State in the Union Cabinet, as they too had ignored the issue. The Congress government was also disinterested in the construction of a health city in Warangal as the contractor had left the work unfinished following the statements of the Chief Minister and other Ministers. Unable to act against illegal constructions, the Congress government was talking of demolishing the district offices of BRS for which allotment was made within the framework of guidelines. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and MLA N. Rajender Reddy had made open statements that they would demolish the BRS district offices in Nalgonda and Warangal, respectively, they added.

Stating that the BRS ranks would not be mute spectators if the government tried to demolish the party’s district offices, they said there were violations in several district offices of the Congress and even Gandhi Bhavan. Some Congress offices were being used for commercial purposes and even marriage halls were opened in some others.

They suggested that the State government send a team of Medical Education authorities to Delhi and get clearances to the eight medical colleges so that students from poor families were not denied an opportunity to pursue medical education.

