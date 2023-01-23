BRS blames Congress for Palamuru-RR project delay

January 23, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has blamed the Congress for the delay in completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.

Reacting to the comments made by Congress leaders at the Dalit, Girijana Atma Gaurava Sabha held at Bijinepally, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said it was the Congress leaders who had filed petitions against the project creating hurdles in its progress. Otherwise, it would have been completed already. He stated that a few cases on the project were still pending in the Supreme Court.

Terming the Congress hopes on coming to power in Telangana as day-dreaming, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader sought to know why people should support Congress – whether for merging Telangana with Andhra in 1956 or for sacrifices made by thousands of people in the struggle for regaining statehood to Telangana.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy said about one lakh acres of land in combined Mahabubnagar district was still denied water for irrigation. He stated that over 11 lakh acres of new ayacut was created in the State after formation of Telangana and it would be more than double that extent on completion of Palamuru-Rangareddy and other ongoing projects.

He pointed out that farmers who resorted to distress sale of their farm lands at ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per acre for their family needed before formation of Telangana, were getting ₹20 lakh per acre now even if they sold land although such transactions had come down drastically. He noted that a slew of welfare measures were reaching all sections of people.

Rythu Bandhu scheme alone was reaching 13 lakh landholding farmers in the combined Mahabubnagar district, the Minister said, adding that the beneficiaries of Aasara pension, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kit, Nutrition Kit, Dalit Bandhu and others were also reaching a large numbers of people.