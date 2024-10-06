GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS blames ‘anti-farmer’ policies of Congress Govt. for distress deaths

Published - October 06, 2024 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has blamed the “anti-farmer policies” of the Congress Government for the “distress deaths” (suicides) of three farmers in Jangaon, Hanamkonda and Mahabubnagar districts last week.

He said on Sunday that while two farmers cultivating their own land as well as land taken on lease from others had allegedly ended their lives due to poor yield of paddy and cotton crops and inability to repay private lenders, another farmer had allegedly taken the extreme step after his outstanding crop loan was not written off in the loan waiver announced by the government, even after he went round offices repeatedly.

He observed that farmers were being forced into distress and were ending their lives as the government had been denying support and welfare schemes introduced by the previous BRS government one by one. The farmers did not get investment support for the Kharif season.

Citing reports, Mr. Rama Rao said that P. Raju of Sripathipally in Jangaon district died by ‘suicide’ on October 5 and K. Sambamurthy of Tirumalagiri in Hanamkonda had ended his life on October 3 due to poor yield of paddy and cotton crops and inability to repay money borrowed for investment in farming. Another farmer K. Somla Naik of Vuranchu Thanda in Mahabubnagar suffered a distress death on October 5 as he did not get loan waiver benefit.

Published - October 06, 2024 06:41 pm IST

