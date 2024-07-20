BRS, BJP leaders unable to sleep due to heartburn after farm loan waiver: Jagga Reddy

Only the Congress party has a heart for farmers, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.Jayaprakash Reddy said, adding that the Telangana government waived off farm loans to the tune of ₹31,000 crore in one go, and it had a similar history of waiving off ₹75,000 crore when the Manmohan Singh government rescued the farmers from debt.

Addressing a press conference here, he found fault with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to find loopholes out of frustration and shock that Congress government could do in six months what they could not do in 10 years.

“While farmers are celebrating, BRS and BJP leaders are unable to sleep because of heartburn,” he said. He lashed out at Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his comments on farm loan waiver and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi preferred to use bullets and bulldozers on farmers protesting against three farm laws while the Congress took farmers’ burden on itself.

“Let Mr. Sanjay explain in which State the BJP waived off farmers’ loans. Mr. Modi has written off ₹16 lakh crore loans of industrialists but did not waive off a single rupee of the farmers. Mr. Modi can never be compassionate like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” he said.

Criticising BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, stating that he was “fit only for posting messages on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), he asked the former Minister to explain how Telangana was burdened with ₹7 lakh crore debt. BRS leader and former Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, along with BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, were responsible for the huge debt burden.

