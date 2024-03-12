BRS, BJP conspiring to destabilise Indiramma Rajyam, alleges Revanth

March 12, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Reiterating his charge that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were conspiring to destabilise the Congress government as part of a secret pact, Telangana Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy warned against any attempts to topple the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’.

Many BRS MLAs are in touch with us and if we open the gates (to allow mass exodus), no one, except for BRS president K.Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, will remain in the BRS, Mr. Reddy said. BRS and BJP are jittery over the people’s government (Congress government) and entered into a clandestine pact to defeat the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he charged.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, who is also the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, addressed a public meeting called ‘Praja Deevena’ in the coal town of Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He virtually kicked off the party’s election campaign in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday evening to drum up support for the party candidate from Mahabubabad ST-reserved Lok Sabha constituency, P.Balram Naik.

Referring to reported remarks by a BJP senior leader that the Congress government will cease to exist after the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Reddy said the comment implied that the BJP with its eight MLAs was working hand in glove with the BRS to destablise the government.

The Congress is bound to win 14 MP seats, and no one can stop the party from sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, he asserted.

Outlining the five poll guarantees, including the latest Indiramma housing scheme, launched by the Congress government in the last 92 days, he said the people of Telangana ensured that the BRS bites the dust and usher in Indiramma Rajyam.

“We are making untiring efforts to ensure welfare of all sections of people hit hard by the corruption-ridden 10-year rule of the BRS and continue to strive with renewed commitment as per Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s Abhaya Hastham,” the Chief Minister said.

Striking a chord with the people of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Mr. Reddy said the separate Telangana movement began in Palvancha in 1969. The erstwhile composite Khammam district is the traditional citadel of the Congress party which had won nine of the total 10 Assembly seats in the recent Assembly polls.

The party has given top priority to Khammam district by giving three berths in the State cabinet and one Rajya Sabha seat, he noted, calling upon the people of the district to elect Congress candidates in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority.

He said the long pending demands for the extension of karakatta (flood bank) along the Godavari river, grant of patta for podu lands and other issues in the tribal-dominated district will be resolved.