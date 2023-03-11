ADVERTISEMENT

BRS, BJP compete in demeaning women: Congress

March 11, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau,R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had a history of demeaning women and now the BRS raising objection to BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s remarks on K Kavitha was ridiculous.

While condemning Mr Sanjay’s remarks as uncalled for, he asked BRS Ministers and MLAs to recall their behaviour towards Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. They had made unsavoury comments against her and demeaned her position with their comments.

Similarly, the BRS leadership, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao, had never condemned the behaviour of BRS MLA Rajaiah, who had been accused of misbehaving with women openly. A few days ago a woman sarpanch had alleged that the MLA had sought sexual favours but no BRS Minister or MLA had condemned it.

Mr Goud said there were several such cases in the past against the BRS leaders but the CM had never reacted. “Does demeaning of women applies only when such comments are made against Ms. Kavitha,” he asked.

