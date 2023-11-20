BRS, BJP and MIM are moving in sync like in ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance: Priyanka

November 20, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - KHANAPUR

The dance in the Oscar-winning Telugu song ‘Naatu Naatu’ reminds people of BJP, BRS and AIMIM combine who were dancing together like the actors in the song while trying to deny their association, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Ms. Priyanka said MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi supports the BRS in Telangana and in the Centre, the BRS supports the BJP. So all three parties are working together, which people should realise. A vote for the BJP is a vote for the BRS and a vote for MIM will also be a vote for the BRS, she added.

Addressing an election rally in Khanapur, she said people should realise that the BRS had supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions inside and outside the Parliament. The tacit understanding between these parties has to be exposed and people have realised how strong is their bond, she said.

Ms. Priyanka questioned Mr. Owaisi as to why the MIM fights only in nine constituencies in Telangana while fielding candidates in other States. People will obviously question this and Mr Owaisi should explain or else it would be clear that he contests in other States to help the BJP.

Stating that allegations of corruption in the BRS government were huge and made by the BJP leaders on several occasions, she hit out at Mr. Modi, asking why no action was initiated into the corruption charges of the Kaleshwaram project or the Delhi Liquor case. The BJP sends the ED and CBI agencies to the houses of Congress leaders but KCR is spared from this, she said and asked is it not for their friendship and association.

She said people’s money is being looted by the BRS government through various scams but the Prime Minister neither investigates the charges nor says much about it. “Remember, it is your money,” she told the large gathering.

Ms. Priyanka said the Chief Minister failed to create employment or fill up vacancies and instead focused on providing employment to his family members. What happened to the ₹3,000 unemployment dole promised in the 2018 elections and where are the jobs, she asked and said if people want jobs they should not give jobs to KCR and KTR. The only way to get jobs is by changing the BRS government.

She also asked Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao why he was constantly speaking about Karnataka and not what he had done in the last 10 years. She said this was a trait of people who are on the defensive and fear losing the polls. She highlighted the six promises made to the people and also reminded people of the assurances given in the manifesto.

