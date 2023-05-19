BRS begins building organisation in Maharashtra

May 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After holding three public meetings during the last three months, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has undertaken the daunting exercise of building the organisation in Maharashtra with a two-day training programme for functionaries, who joined it already, at Nanded on Friday.

Party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao explained a broad roadmap to over 1,000 activists from 288 Assembly constituencies who turned up for the training on how to go about on building the party organisation from village level. “The next 30 days, from May 22 to June 22, will be crucial in taking the party’s broad philosophy to people along with forming committees to carry out party activities. It will be a trend-setting process”, he noted.

National president of the BRS Kisan Samithi (BRSKS) Gurnam Singh Chadoni, its Maharashtra president Manikrao Kadam, senior leaders Shankaranna Dhondge and Dasharat Sawant, BRSKS in-charges of six divisions in Maharashtra, Chief Advisor to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao Somesh Kumar, and Chairman of Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation S. Ravinder Singh were among those who shared the dais.

Mr. Rao stated that entire country was looking at Maharashtra now as BRS had taken to expanding the party outside Telangana with the slogan “ab ki baar kisan sarkar”. Only the countries that had tread the out-of-the box development models such as China and other South East Asian countries, which were more backward than India, had made remarkable progress during the last 75 years, he said.

“Recently, BJP has lost power in Karnataka and Congress secured it. But, what difference will it make to people’s lives there? I don’t think there will be any remarkable change. It was the victory of one party against victory of people”, he said, adding that the BRS was resolved to work for people’s victory by scripting a developing model that best suits them.

Highlighting the impact of Telangana model of development he said from the day-long power cuts and parched lands at the time of State formation in 2014, it had now overtaken Punjab and Haryana in paddy production with over 3 lakh tonnes of output this agriculture year (2022-23) by addressing the power and irrigation issues effectively. The country was looking out for Telangana model with focus on agriculture sector that employs over 50% of the population, he said.

On choosing the land of Maharashtra for extending the Telangana model of development first, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said it was quite natural as Telangana shared over 1,000 km border with Maharashtra and people on either side of the border had close family and cultural ties. “Our objective of transforming India will begin from Maharashtra”, he said.