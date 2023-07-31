ADVERTISEMENT

BRS banks on weaker sections for MLC vacancy

July 31, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS names ex-MLA Kurra Satyanarayana, from the Yerukula community, and Dasoju Shravan under the Governor’s quota

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has yet again focussed its attention giving representation to weaker sections in the Legislative Council.

The party has decided to recommend the names of former MLA Kurra Satyanarayana, from Yerukula community (Scheduled Tribe), and another senior leader Dasoju Shravan under the Governor’s quota.

The State Cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao approved the two names. “The State Cabinet has decided to give representation to downtrodden Yerukula community among the ST’s in the Upper House along with a BC nominee,” said Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao after the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat here.

Mr. Kurra Satyanarayana was elected to the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1999 as BJP candidate from Sangareddy constituency in Medak district. Mr. Satyanarayana subsequently quit the BJP and joined BRS.

Dasoju Shravan again has been hand-picked by the BRS chief under the Governor’s quota. Mr. Shravan has a fairly long political stint in different parties beginning with the Praja Rajyam Party. He was active in the separate statehood agitation in the TRS (now BRS) but joined the Congress in 2015. He quit the Congress days before the Munugode byelection and joined the BJP. However, his stint in the BJP was for a very short time. He came back to the BRS in October last and has been rewarded by the party supremo.

Term of two nominated MLCs under the Governor’s quota – D. Rajeshwar Rao and Farooq Hussain - ended in May last week. While Mr. Rajeshwar Rao belongs to the Dalit Christian community, Mr. Hussain is a Muslim.

The names of Mr. Dasoju Shravan, Mr. Budida Bhikshamaiah Goud and former TS Public Service Commission chairman Ghanta Chakrapani were doing the rounds. Selection of Mr. Kurra Satyanarayana came as a surprise to party circles.

