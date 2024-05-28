GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS asks why government is evading answers on specific issues raised over paddy sale tenders

Updated - May 28, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA of BRS and former chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation Peddi Sudarshan Reddy speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Former MLA of BRS and former chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation Peddi Sudarshan Reddy speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former chairman of the State Civil Supplies Corporation Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has sought to know from Minister for Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy as to why he was evading answers on specific issues raised by the BRS on the global tenders floated for paddy stocks disposal and fine rice procurement.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, he said that BRS had made a specific allegation that the agencies that bagged the tenders for purchase of 35 lakh tonnes paddy were forcing the rice millers to purchase paddy from them at ₹2,223 per quintal against ₹1,885 to ₹2,007 per quintal they (agencies) purchased it from the Civil Supplies Corporation without even moving the stock even by an inch as most of the paddy stocks pertaining to the previous seasons were lying in the rice millers godowns.

The Congress government was threatening the millers with declaring them as defaulters if they failed to buy paddy from the agencies that secured paddy tenders, he alleged.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had limited its allegations in the matter only to media statements instead of lodging a complaint with the Food Corporation of India at Delhi level.

