BRS asks Revanth Reddy to press for return of seven mandals, Lower Sileru in meet with Naidu

BRS leader T. Harish Rao said that there was no place for dumping of garbage generated in Bhadrachalam town and no parking place for vehicles of devotees

Published - July 02, 2024 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leaders T. Harish Rao and S. Madhusudana Chary speaking to newspersons in Hyderabad on Tuesday.



The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to use his good offices with his former party colleague and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu and get back seven mandals and 460 MW Lower Sileru hydro-electric project forcibly transferred from Telangana to AP on May 29, 2014 itself through an ordinance.

Welcoming Mr. Naidu’s gesture of writing to his Telangana counterpart for a meeting on July 6 to discuss on the unresolved issues arising out of bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, BRS leaders T. Harish Rao and S. Madhusudana Chary said here on Tuesday that as the Chief Minister-elect K. Chandrasekhar Rao had strongly protested the promulgation of an ordinance by the Centre then, stating that it was a move undermining the people of Telangana and called for a State bandh on May 30.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill was then passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on July 11 and 14, respectively, in 2014 amid protests by BRS (TRS) MPs as the Congress had supported the Bill introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Now that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was depending on Mr. Naidu’s support for its survival, Mr. Revanth Reddy could pursue the matter of getting back the forcibly transferred mandals, including the Lower Sileru project, with his former colleague, Mr. Harish Rao said and suggested that he take up other issues only after that.

Explaining the dire need of getting back the transferred mandals, the BRS leader said there was no place for dumping of garbage generated in Bhadrachalam town and no parking place for vehicles of devotees.

Interestingly, Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nagewara Rao too spoke of getting back at least five villages abutting Bhadrachalam town as there was no place even for dumping yard, recently.

Telangana / Hyderabad / state politics

