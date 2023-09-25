BRS asks PM to spell out stand on bifurcation assurances to Telangana

September 25, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make an announcement on the assurances given to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act before coming on a visit to the State next week, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and former MP K. Kavitha said in Nizamabad on Monday.

Speaking after participating in a procession taken out by party workers from the ITI Ground to the Collectorate Ground in Nizamabad, she said assurances such as giving national project status to Kaleshwaram, establishing Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, setting up an integrated steel factory at Bayyaram and others were given in the Reorganisation Act but none of them were kept so far.

She pointed out that the Prime Minister had announced ₹42,000 crore package to Madhya Pradesh which is going for Assembly elections along with Telangana and asked why the Centre was discriminating against Telangana.

Terming the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill as giving a post-dated cheque, she demanded that the Centre implement the women’s reservation immediately. Criticising Congress on the issue, she said the party was speaking about quota for OBC women and sought to know why it had not included it in the Bill when it was brought into Parliament during its regime.

Ms. Kavitha claimed the credit of forcing the BJP-led government at the Centre for bringing the women’s quota bill at least in the fag end of its second term. She said if the BJP was sincere about it, the Bill could have been passed in 2014 itself as it was one of the pre-poll promises of the party.

Reacting to the statement of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi that Congress would come to power in Telangana this time, Ms. Kavitha said it was his dream but would never become a reality as the party was not interested in the development of dalits, minorities, backward classes, women, youth and other sections but it was only aiming at coming back to power in the State.

She noted that Telangana was the only State in the country where beedi workers were being given social security pension and women were provided reservation in the appointment of agricultural market committees. Local (Nizamabad-Urban) legislator B. Ganesh Gupta and others participated in the procession along with Ms. Kavitha.

