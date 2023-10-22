BRS asks people to be wary of Congress promises, gives Karnataka example

October 22, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy has stated that the Congress party has proved one more time how it would deceive people as it has done in Karnataka, where it came to power earlier this year.

Addressing press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Reddy along with MLA Balka Suman pointed out that, against the promise of a 5-hour daytime power supply out of 10 hours a day to the agriculture sector, the Congress government there was unable to give even a two-hour supply during the day. Not only that but all cities in Karnataka including its growth engine Bengaluru, were suffering power cuts.

They mentioned that the farming community there was taking to streets demanding daytime power supply at least for 5 hours and staging protests in front of the sub-stations. Some farmers had even released crocodiles caught in their fields into the sub-stations to bring to the authorities’ notice that they were facing threat not only from snakes and scorpions but also from crocodiles during the night time.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy explained how the Energy Minister of Karantaka stated in a press conference that the State government was in a position to give only 5-hour supply to agriculture a day in three spells. He asked the people and farmers to compare their position here, of getting uninterrupted supply with those in Karnataka and cautioned them that if they believed in Congress they would be forced to the pre-2014 situation in Telangana too.

Not only Karnataka but no other Congress and or BJP-ruled State was giving 24×7 power supply to all categories of consumers as in Telangana. He reminded people how the State leadership of the Congress had already made its intentions clear stating that only three-hour supply was enough for farmers having landholding up to 3 acres and a maximum of 8 hours a day was enough for agriculture.

With half the population of Karnataka, Telangana was meeting about 15,000-megawatt demand every day, while the Congress government in Karnataka was struggling to handle the same (15,000 MW) demand. He alleged that the Congress leaders were spreading lies on 24×7 supply to farming and if it was wrong, it would be the farmers who would be questioning them and not the Congress leaders.

On the caving-in of a portion of the Medigadda Barrage (Kaleshwaram project) road bridge, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said authorities’ inquiry would bring out the facts.