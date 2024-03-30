BRS asks Danam, Srihari, KK to quit as MLAs, MP

March 30, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has termed the turncoat leaders of the party as “frogs that reach a lake immediately when it gets fresh water” and has asked them about the kind of self-esteem they had got in BRS and what they were getting now in other parties.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Dasoju Sravan, K. Viplav Kumar, Manne Goverdhan Reddy and B. Vijay Kumar, among others, said that the turncoats speaking about self-esteem immediately after shifting their loyalties was ridiculous. They pointed out that as a Congress leader, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had termed Danam Nagender a “beedi-seller before a bar” several times in the past and asked whether it was this kind of a self-esteem the turncoats were talking about in the Congress.

They added that it was Mr. Nagender who had said while quitting the Congress in the past that it was because of hurting the self-esteem of BCs by the Congress that he was joining BRS. They sought to know what kind of social justice being practised by Mr. Revanth Reddy had attracted him (Mr. Nagender) or K. Keshava Rao and Kadiyam Srihari back to the Congress. They asked the three leaders to quit as MLAs and MP before joining the Congress.

Further, the BRS leaders ridiculed Mr. Nagender’s argument that it was because of secularism he had returned to the Congress and pointed out that he had won the Asifnagar seat on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in 2004 in alliance with BJP.

Keshava Rao’s decision faulted by his son

Meanwhile, Mr. Keshava Rao’s son Mr. Viplav Kumar faulted the decision of his father and sister for migrating to the Congress, and suggested that they resign from the posts they have now as BRS members before joining the Congress.

It is unfortunate that he is leaving BRS in troubled times and it could not be for any posts there at his age. The argument of shifting loyalty for development is also wrong, he said.