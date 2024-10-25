BRS asks Congress to introspect on promises, administration

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked the ruling Congress party to take up an introspection of the State administration under the party’s government and on fulfilling over 400 promises made before the Assembly elections as part of the six guarantees.

As TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy had made a large number of promises to people, including the farming community, raising hopes of getting better government support among them including enhanced investment support in the form of Rythu Bharosa, bonus to all crops, crop loan waiver, crop insurance and many others. However, as the Chief Minister, Mr. Reddy had failed to keep many promises for over 10 months now, though some of them were implemented partially, former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy said on Friday.

After demanding investment support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu for three crops when BRS was in power, Mr. Revanth Reddy had failed to extend it to even the first crop season of the 2024-25 agriculture year. The BRS leader sought to know when the implementation of the crop loan waiver would be completed and when the farmers would get Rythu Bharosa.

Mr. Venkata Ramana Reddy stated that it was the Congress party that had opened a ‘social media university’ in the run-up to Assembly elections and carried a misinformation campaign against BRS and sought to know why it was getting unnerved when the Opposition party was raising the people’s concerns and issues.