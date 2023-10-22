BRS asks campaign managers to use new media, innovative ways for voter-connect

October 22, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked its constituency in-charges and war-room members to spread the party’s manifesto widely to people and also rebut the Congress’ ‘Goebbels’ campaign on various issues by explaining facts and also the problems being faced by people in the Congress-ruled States.

Working president of the party and Minister K.T. Rama Rao along with another senior leader and Minister T. Harish Rao explained the campaign strategies, focusing on the fruits of the nine-year governance of the party and what the party plans to do in the next term. The two leaders were understood to have discussed the poll preparedness and campaign strategies along with the role of the constituency in-charges and war-room members in coordinating the campaign. They told the in-charges to strike coordination between leaders at village, mandal and constituency level.

Instead of approaching the electorate (people) with the tried and tested methods but with innovative and out-of-the box ideas, they stated that constituency level war-rooms too would start functioning from next week.

Asking the constituency in-charges and war-room members to reach out to the young voters through social medial platforms, the senior leaders said the young voters could be reached at effectively with the help of the new media. They were also told to rebut the false propaganda of the Congress through social media and also to make use of it to explain the manifesto to the youth.

Stating that people were with the BRS in the field, Mr. Rama Rao said there were leaders who were still unaware of the impact of social media and they need to recognise it as early as possible. He observed that it was with the social media help Narendra Modi had risen to be a national leader.

Reacting to the Congress senior leader K. Jana Reddy’s comments against him, Mr. Rama Rao said there was no need for him to learn about good manners and culture from the Congress and asked the senior leader to give the suggestion to the State president of the Congress stating that it was he who had been making stinking comments every time he opened his mouth.

Mr. Rama Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no strong candidates in 100 out of 119 seats, while the Congress had the problem in 40 constituencies. Stating that survey reports were indicating clear majority for BRS for the third time in a row, the party working president said it was sure that K. Chandrasekhar Rao would be the Chief Minister for the third successive term.

