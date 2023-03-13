BRS appoints district-wise teams to coordinate party events

March 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has appointed district-wise special teams for coordinating party programmes to be taken up widely over the next few months prior to the Assembly elections due in November-December.

Stating that the party had chalked out a busy schedule of programmes for the next three-four months including organising ‘aathmeeya sammelanalu’, B.R. Ambedkar birth anniversary, party inception day, constituency-wise delegate meetings and student wing events, he said a team was formed to coordinate the programmes by involving district presidents, local legislators and other senior leaders.

The leaders picked for the team were told to meet the district ministers and local legislators to finalise party programmes and prepare a schedule.

The teams would be led by Dasoju Sravan (Hyderabad), Palla Rajeshwara Reddy (Medchal-Malkajigiri), Pochamapally Srinivas Reddy (Vikarabad), L . Ramana (Rangareddy), Takkallapally Ravinder Rao (Wanaparthy, Jogulamba-Gadwal), Patnam Mahender Reddy (Nagarkurnool) and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar).

B. Venkateshwarlu (Siddipet), P. Venkatrama Reddy (Sangareddy), Yegge Mallesham (Medak), Kadiyam Srihari (Nalgonda), M. Yadava Reddy (Yadadri-Bhongir), Mettu Srinivas (Suryapet), Baswaraju Saraiah (Rajanna-Sircilla), Koleti Damodar (Jagitial), Peddapalli (Yerrolla Srinivas), A. Narsa Reddy (Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu) and M.S. Prabhakar rao (Hanmakonda, Warangal).

M. Koti Reddy (Jangaon), Puranam Satish (Mahabubabad), V. Gangadhar Goud (Nirmal, Adilabad), Naradasu Laxman Rao (Mancherial, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad), Dande Vithal (Kamareddy), Banda Prakash (Nizamabad), Seri Subhash Reddy (Khammam) and T. Bhanuprasad Rao (Bhadradri-Kothagudem).

