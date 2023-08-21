BRS releases 115 candidates’ lists for Assembly polls due later this year

August 21, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced its candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly Constituencies in the State for the next Assembly elections here on August 21 with only seven changes. In a surprising decision, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that he would contests from two seats this time – Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Mr. Rao has also ruled out the possibility of any alliance with the Left parties – CPI and CPI (M) – by stating that announcing the candidates for 115 seats in one go would mean that the party had inkling for any poll alliances.

He stated that he had decided to contest from two places as there were requests from several districts and he had picket up Kamareddy.

Releasing the list of candidates at the party office at the “auspicious time after 2,38 pm”, he said the candidature of sitting MLA from Vemulawada, Chennamaneni Ramesh, was not considered due to his nationality issue pending in the court. The party has picked up Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao for the constituency.

Similarly, the party leadership has selected Bhukya Johnson Rathod Naik, who is considered close to working president K.T. Rama Rao, in place of A. Rekha Naik for Khanapur seat and Anil Jadhav for Boath constituency in place of the sitting MLA Bapu Rao Rathod. For Asifabad, the party has picked up Kova Laksmi again who won the election in 2014 and was defeated in 2018. She gets the party’s nod in place of Athram Sakku who won on Congress ticket last time and shifted loyalties to BRS as one among the 12 Congress MLAs.

In the City, BRS has picked up Bandaru Lakshma Reddy in place of sitting MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy. For Korutla, the party leadership has considered the request of sitting MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao to give ticket to his son Dr. K. Sanjay Kumar. Reiterating that Majlis (AIMIM) would continue to be a friendly party of BRS and the two would sweep all 29 seats in Hyderabad and erstwhile Rangareddy districts.

When drawn attention about Malkajigiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao’s ‘ultimatum’ to the leadership that he wants ticket for his son for Medak seat too or else he would quit party, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao it was up to him. He, however, made it clear that party would tolerate anti-party activities and would not spare such elements and they would be shunted out.

Mr. Rao said the party would release its election at its ‘simha garjana’ public meeting to be held at Warangal on October 16.

