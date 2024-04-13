ADVERTISEMENT

BRS alleges scam in global tenders to dispose of paddy, seeks ED probe

April 13, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Party leader A. Jeevan Reddy says against MSP of ₹2,200 per quintal, Govt. is disposing paddy at ₹1,900 per quintal

The Hindu Bureau

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that a huge financial scam has taken place in the global tenders called by the State Government (State Civil Supplies Corporation) to dispose of huge paddy stocks lying with it as the paddy is being disposed at ₹1,900 per quintal against the minimum support price of ₹2,183 and ₹2,203 per quintal.

Party leader and former MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said here on Saturday that the global tenders of paddy involved ₹1,450 crore scam and he would write to the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate it since it involves Centre’s funds. He explained that the global tenders had hit the procurement operations this season very hard as the traders were not offering good price stating that the government itself had selling paddy at ₹1,900 per quintal.

He explained that by selling the paddy stocks with the government at ₹1,900 per quintal the loss suffered was ₹700 per quintal practically as it involves ₹350 per quintal directly on the price and another 350 per quintal in the form of material and transport cost also borne by the Centre. The State Government was also not paying bonus of ₹500 per quintal to paddy this season, as promised.

While the previous BRS Government had supplied paddy/rice to other States facing production shortage, the present Congress Government was supplying money to the Congress party in the State where it was not in power, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that the Congress Government was collecting RRR tax in Telangana from builders and rice millers and funding it to the party in other States where it was not in power to fight the elections as also to Delhi. He pointed out that the Congress government had failed to keep all its promises, except a few, and sought to know on what grounds the party was seeking people’s support again.

