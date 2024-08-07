BRS alleges nepotism in striking deal with Swachh Bio; claims Revanth’s brother is a Director  

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of nepotism in striking a deal worth ₹1,000 crore with Swachh Bio, a two-week-old company purportedly linked to his family. He demanded that Congress leaders, including the CM, respond to these allegations.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Krishank alleged that Swachh Bio’s first director is Vedavalli Sivananda Reddy, a bar owner in Uttar Pradesh, and the second director is Anumula Jagadeesh Reddy, Revanth’s brother. Notably, neither individual was present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Instead, Harsha Pasunoori, alleged to be a benami for Revanth’s brother, appeared in photos with the Chief Minister, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Swachh Bio was established in July as per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, Mr. Krishank questioned how such a recently formed company could secure a substantial deal. He accused Mr. Revanth of exploiting State resources to benefit his family, noting that while one brother, Kondal Reddy, is in Australia, two others, Jagadeeshwar and Revanth, are in the USA.

Mr. Krishank further criticized the necessity of Mr. Revanth’s large entourage accompanying him to the USA, implying it was to further his brother’s business interests. He alleged this was a blatant example of family rule and power abuse, where State wealth and opportunities are directed towards the Chief Minister’s relatives. “It is unacceptable for the Chief Minister to use his position to benefit his family while ignoring the needs of the people,” he argued.

Mr. Krishank declared, “Mr. Revanth must address these serious accusations. We will seek legal recourse against the deals made with these bogus companies. We are ready to prove our claims using publicly available information.”

He also questioned the legitimacy of Walsh Karra Holdings, with whom the CM signed an agreement for an investment of ₹839 crore to benefit women in Telangana. He claimed that Walsh Karra Holdings was incorporated only four months ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.