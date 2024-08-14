BRS alleges collapse of administration in Telangana’s villages and towns

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao accused the Congress-led government in Telangana of neglecting Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies, leading to severe crises in both.

In a press statement on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), KTR alleged that administration in Gram Panchayats and the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) has nearly collapsed due to mismanagement. He said that lack of sanitation and drainage maintenance in villages has exacerbated public health issues. The absence of funds for basic needs like mosquito control has led to an increase in diseases such as dengue and malaria, causing widespread distress.

Criticizing the government’s failure to release essential funds to Gram Panchayats, KTR pointed out that these lapses have resulted in severe financial crises. He questioned the government’s handling of Gram Panchayat finances, noting that bills for past works have remained unpaid for over eight months, leaving several former sarpanches in debt and uncertainty.

KTR also drew attention to the alleged financial mismanagement affecting municipal corporations and municipalities. He questioned how do the government plans to address the pending bills exceeding ₹1,200 crore in municipalities and the deteriorating infrastructure - including dilapidated roads and overflowing drainage systems.

The BRS MLA from Sircilla also demanded an explanation from the government on when the ₹500 crores received from the 15th Finance Commission would be disbursed to the gram panchayats. He also demanded answers regarding the diversion of ₹2,100 crores of central funds from schemes like the Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Health Mission. KTR questioned the government about the accumulated electricity dues amounting to ₹4,305 crores in 12,769 panchayats.

Expressing concern over the alleged dire situation in Greater Hyderabad and other municipal corporations, the former minister noted that even the payment of wages to workers has become impossible due to insufficient budget allocations. He warned that municipal contractors are planning protests if their dues are not cleared by August 15. KTR demanded the Congress government to explain why villages and towns, which thrived under the 10-year BRS rule, are now in crisis.

