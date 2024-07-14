BRS against govt., its MLAs backing Congress: Revanth

Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that BRS legislators are supporting the Congress Government that is striving for the all-round development of the State.

“The BRS leadership is working towards destabilising the government, but its MLAs are joining the ruling party to protect the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister made these comments after inaugurating Katamaiah Rakshana Kavacham, protective gear for toddy tappers, at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts on Sunday.

The comments assume significance in the light of most BRS MLAs switching loyalties to the Congress amid reports that more are in line. He said that the Congress Government would be in power for the next 10 years and the government was rectifying the “lapses of the previous government which plunged the State into a debt trap”.

“Had the Congress not taken the initiative in bringing infrastructure projects such as Outer Ring Road, pharma industry, and international airport? I am asking the people who are sitting in the farmhouse after suffering defeat in the elections,” he said in an indirect reference to BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The tenure of the previous government had not seen any development but spurt in consumption of drugs and ganja,” he said, adding that people who claimed that the Congress had lost its significance were now counting the members left with them.

Praised Goud community

Mr. Revanth Reddy was in full praise of the Goud community and toddy tappers, saying that they campaigned in favour of the Congress in anticipation that their self-respect and living standards would improve if the Congress came to power. “The government will hand-hold the community and work for the upliftment of BCs and weaker sections,” he said, and recalled that the Congress Government led by the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy introduced the fee reimbursement scheme and said that his government was committed to take the scheme forward.

He assured that his government had no objection in letting toddy trees grow on government land and suggested to Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to take up plantation of these trees as part of the Vana Mahotsavam.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu was advised to take up the matter of raising toddy trees along the bunds of water bodies with the Irrigation department. Mr. Revanth Reddy also said that the government would take steps to raise the plantations along highways and canal bunds.

The Chief Minister exhorted the community to encourage their children to go for higher studies so that they could become officers and could partner in TG’s development.

On government’s initiatives, he said that Metro would be extended up to Hayatnagar on the city outskirts soon, and comprehensive planning in this direction had already been completed. Government was also planning to promote universities, medical tourism and industries in the land acquired for setting up pharma companies.

“My government will take the responsibility of developing a world-class city, on the lines of New York, in Maheshwaram. Rachakonda will be developed on the lines of Ooty to promote the film industry,” he said.