ADVERTISEMENT

BRS activists, students detained for staging protest at Osmania University

Published - July 09, 2024 05:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The preventive detention followed a protest staged by the group in front of the Arts College building inside the campus

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 20 members, including 10 students and 10 party activists of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been detained by the Osmania University (OU) Police of Hyderabad on July 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preventive detention followed a protest staged by the group in front of the Arts College building inside the campus, which started late on Monday, said OU Police Inspector Rajender.

“The protest was staged demanding postponement of District Selection Committee (DSC) examination by three months, till October,” the official added.

This comes a day after 130 members, including students activists and job aspirants, were taken into preventive custody in Khairatabad on Monday after they staged the protest at the office of the Commissioner and Director, School Education, at Saifabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US