BRS activists, students detained for staging protest at Osmania University

As many as 20 members, including 10 students and 10 party activists of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been detained by the Osmania University (OU) Police of Hyderabad on July 9.

The preventive detention followed a protest staged by the group in front of the Arts College building inside the campus, which started late on Monday, said OU Police Inspector Rajender.

“The protest was staged demanding postponement of District Selection Committee (DSC) examination by three months, till October,” the official added.

This comes a day after 130 members, including students activists and job aspirants, were taken into preventive custody in Khairatabad on Monday after they staged the protest at the office of the Commissioner and Director, School Education, at Saifabad.

