ADVERTISEMENT

BRS activist’s murder: Jupally warns KTR of defamation case for levelling baseless allegations

Published - May 24, 2024 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Excise Jupally Krishna Rao addressing a press conference, along with senior leader Mallu Ravi and Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy, at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that BRS was levelling baseless allegations against him and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy ever since they left the party leading to a death blow to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference on Friday, he criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for linking him with the murder of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy of Kollapur constituency and warned that defamation cases would be filed for falsely bringing his name into the murder.

KTR is frustrated that BRS has collapsed after he and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy left BRS to join the Congress. Similar allegations were levelled against him earlier as well but they proved to be false.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the deceased Mr. Sridhar Reddy had financial deals with former MLA Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and was involved in financial disputes within the family. He claimed that many families in the area were affected by Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police are investigating the murder and KTR should have waited before crossing all decency to blame political opponents. Moreover, KTR has no moral right to talk about such murders as the Telangana society knew about his role in the torture of Dalits in Nerella in Rajanna-Sircilla district when BRS was in power.

Mallu Ravi defends Jupally

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi sought an apology from BRS leaders for trying to tarnish Mr. Krishna Rao’s image. He said Mr. Krishna Rao never had a history of faction politics or murder politics. In fact, he was a Telangana hero for resigning as a Minister to join the Telangana movement. He said the BRS had been targeting him ever since he left the party to join the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US