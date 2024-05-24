BRS activist’s murder: Jupally warns KTR of defamation case for levelling baseless allegations

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that BRS was levelling baseless allegations against him and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy ever since they left the party leading to a death blow to them.

At a press conference on Friday, he criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for linking him with the murder of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy of Kollapur constituency and warned that defamation cases would be filed for falsely bringing his name into the murder.

KTR is frustrated that BRS has collapsed after he and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy left BRS to join the Congress. Similar allegations were levelled against him earlier as well but they proved to be false.

The Minister said that the deceased Mr. Sridhar Reddy had financial deals with former MLA Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and was involved in financial disputes within the family. He claimed that many families in the area were affected by Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

Police are investigating the murder and KTR should have waited before crossing all decency to blame political opponents. Moreover, KTR has no moral right to talk about such murders as the Telangana society knew about his role in the torture of Dalits in Nerella in Rajanna-Sircilla district when BRS was in power.

Mallu Ravi defends Jupally

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi sought an apology from BRS leaders for trying to tarnish Mr. Krishna Rao’s image. He said Mr. Krishna Rao never had a history of faction politics or murder politics. In fact, he was a Telangana hero for resigning as a Minister to join the Telangana movement. He said the BRS had been targeting him ever since he left the party to join the Congress.