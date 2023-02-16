BRS activists attack Congress MP on Komatireddy

February 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tension prevailed for some time at Itikalapadu village of Shaligouraram mandal in Tungaturthi Assembly constituency of Nalgonda district on Thursday as some BRS activists attacked Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongiri Komatireddy Venkatreddy with chairs and sticks. Learning of the attack Congress workers reached there, offered protection to the MP and sent him back safely.

According to sources Mr. Venkat Reddy visited the village to participate in a programme. While addressing the programme, the Lok Sabha member said that it took hours to travel three kilometres time and wondered where the money borrowed by the State government was drained. He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has thrown the State into a debt trap.

Angered by his comments, the BRS activists present there threw chairs and sticks at the Lok Sabha member.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice- president Mallu Ravi, vice- president Ch. Kiran Kumar have condemned the attack on Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stating that it was undemocratic and not acceptable. They demanded that the government take action against those responsible for the attack.